The fire crews that responded to the first report of smoke from the Marshall Fire arrived within four minutes to a location south of Boulder.

Yes, but: They couldn't find the fire.

Why it matters: A preliminary review shows confusion and chaos crippled the response to the blaze.

The weather service never issued a "red flag" fire warning because the situation didn't meet the criteria.

Many people received little or no notice about the fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

How it happened: The first fire crews focused their attention on what they believed was a downed power line that officials later said was a phone line that posed no threat.

"I don't see any smoke or flames at this point," a firefighter reported to Boulder County dispatchers, according to emergency dispatch tapes reported by CPR. "But we'll need Xcel here ASAP."

The timeline: 11 minutes later the crews saw the flames and started to extinguish the fire.

Just 3 minutes later they reported its quick spread and requested additional help.

It took 42 minutes for officials to send nearby residents a phone alert about the fire, and the notice only went to 215 people, the Colorado Sun reports.

What they're saying: Mountain View Fire and Rescue chief Dave Beebe said it's common for crews to have to search to find a fire. He told CPR the response time was "pretty good."

What's next: A report evaluating the response is forthcoming and may present new details and clues about how the Marshall Fire became the most destructive in Colorado history.

