11 stunning photos from Colorado's firestorm near Boulder
The stunning nature of the Marshall wildland fire that ripped through dense neighborhoods north of Denver, destroying hundreds of homes, is apparent in the images from the front lines.
The big picture: The Boulder, Colorado-area wildfires — the most destructive in state history — were likely made worse by the effects of climate change, including extremely dry conditions and long stretches of record warm weather in recent months, Axios' Ben Geman and Andrew Freedman write.
Here are 11 photos that captured the view on the ground.
