11 stunning photos from Colorado's firestorm near Boulder

John Frank
A home burns after a fast moving wildfire swept through the area in the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville.
A home burns after a fast moving wildfire swept through the area in the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville on Thursday. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

The stunning nature of the Marshall wildland fire that ripped through dense neighborhoods north of Denver, destroying hundreds of homes, is apparent in the images from the front lines.

The big picture: The Boulder, Colorado-area wildfires — the most destructive in state history — were likely made worse by the effects of climate change, including extremely dry conditions and long stretches of record warm weather in recent months, Axios' Ben Geman and Andrew Freedman write.

Here are 11 photos that captured the view on the ground.

Smoke from wildfires rises into the air north of Denver on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
The enormity of the fires is evident from the air, where smoke dominated the skyline north of downtown Denver in the foreground. Photo: Peter Orsi/AP
A Brookfield Police officer directs motorists out of the parking lot of Flatiron Crossing Mall as wildfires burned near the shopping center.
Evacuations led to traffic jams in near the Flatiron Crossing Mall as motorists fled the wildfires burning nearby in Broomfield. Photo: David Zalubowski/AP
People try to put out fire along a median with water bottles in neighborhoods on December 30, 2021 in Superior.
Bystanders jumped to action, trying to put out fire along a median in Superior with water bottles. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images
A horse runs through Grasso Park on December 30, 2021 in Superior.
A horse runs through Grasso Park in Superior as smoke and fires approach. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Fire takes over a business along McCaslin Blvd on December 30, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado.
The fire destroyed everything in its path, including this business along McCaslin Boulevard in Louisville. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Burnt out vehicles sit amidst the smoke and haze after a fast moving wildfire swept through the area.
Burnt out vehicles sit amidst the smoke and haze after a fast moving wildfire swept through the area in the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images
A burned page of a bible lies in the grass in the Centennial Heights neighborhood.
A burned page of a bible lies in the grass in the Centennial Heights neighborhood in Louisville. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images
An Arvada firefighter walks back to the firetruck as a fast moving wildfire swept through the area.
An Arvada firefighter walks back to the firetruck as a fast moving wildfire swept through the area in a Louisville neighborhood, destroying cars and homes. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images
A Louisville firefighter pulls a fire hose through the smoke and haze while fighting a fast moving wildfire that swept through the area in the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville.
A Louisville firefighter pulls a hose through the smoke and haze as homes burn. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images
LOUISVILLE, COLORADO - DECEMBER 31: Fire crew work to put out flames at a home burnt in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County on December 31, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado.
Fire crews worked into the night to put out flames in neighborhoods. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Christmas lights adorn a house as fires rage in the background.
The unusual nature of a wildfire in December is evident with the Christmas lights on a Louisville home framed by the fire raging in the background. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images
