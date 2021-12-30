Ferocious hurricane-force winds helped spark wildfires that are prompting hasty evacuations in the Denver metro area, including the entire town of Superior and city of Louisville.

The latest: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon as a result of the fires, enabling the government to access emergency disaster funds in response to the situation.

Driving the news: Several small grass fires were sparked in the region by downed power lines and blown transformers, Fox 31 Denver reported.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has opened evacuation sites for two identified fires, the Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fire.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

What they're saying: "Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County. Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded," Polis tweeted.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

The big picture: The blazes have been fueled by extremely strong, down-sloping winds, which involve air moving off the Rocky Mountains and down the foothills, into communities including Boulder. These winds have exceeded 100 mph at times, the equivalent of a strong Category 1 hurricane.

Wildfires in northern Colorado are unusual for this time of year, but the area is experiencing a severe long-term drought. This is providing the blazes with an ample supply of dry grasses and other fuels to burn.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Much of Colorado, including Denver, is expecting a significant winter storm to hit Friday, which along with colder temperatures and higher humidity levels could help firefighters bring the blazes under control.

Satellite imagery has shown heat signatures located close to areas where homes and businesses are located.

Andrew Freedman contributed reporting.