Climate changes linked to Colorado's fire disaster

Axios

Fire takes over a business in Louisville, Colorado. on Dec. 30. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Boulder, Colorado-area wildfires — the most destructive in state history — were likely made worse by the effects of climate change, including extremely dry conditions and long stretches of record warm weather in recent months.

Why it matters: The Marshall Fire that consumed at least 1,600 acres on Thursday destroyed nearly 600 homes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a Thursday news conference.

  • Climate factors provided the fuel for the devastating fires, while an extreme weather event, in the form of powerful downslope winds coming off the Rocky Mountains, provided the spark and fanned the flames.
  • Wind gusts peaked as high as 110-115 miles per hour -- equivalent to a Category 2 or 3 hurricane.

Catch up fast: The rapidly-moving flames led to evacuation orders covering more than 30,000 people in Superior, Louisville and portions of other communities.

Threat level: The conditions that helped make the fire so devastating bear the imprint of climate change.

Context: Late December is downslope wind season along Colorado's Front Range, Boulder meteorologist Matt Kelsch told Axios. However, this event was unusually intense, he said, and overlapped with the tinderbox dry conditions.

  • This enabled any spark to fuel an inferno, whereas in previous years, such winds came after snowstorms had already occurred.
  • This year, Denver had its least snowy September through November period on record and latest first snow on record. Fall finished without measurable snow for the first time since records began in 1882, the Weather Service stated.
  • Heavy snow finally arrived Friday, one day too late to prevent the disaster.
  • As is occurring in California and other western states, Colorado has seen an uptick in large wildfires and wildfire severity in recent years, which studies have tied to human-caused climate change.
  • Sixteen of the top 20 largest wildfires on record have occurred since 2008, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

What they're saying: With universities and government research labs located there, the Boulder region is home to some of the top authorities on climate change and extreme weather events.

  • University of Colorado ecologist Merritt R. Turetsky, an expert in wildfire behavior, said via Twitter that extremely dry conditions and high winds together create "hot, flashy, and very dangerous grass fires."
  • "This is the human and health cost of the #ClimateCrisis," she tweeted.
  • Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and researcher at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, described the fires as "climate enabled and weather-driven." On Friday, he tweeted that he woke up to the "overwhelmingly acrid smell of burnt homes."

The bottom line: The urban firestorm in Colorado caps off a year of jarring and devastating extreme weather events across the U.S., with scientists increasingly wondering if the pace and severity of climate impacts is proceeding faster than previously thought.

Go deeper: Fast-moving wildfires burn at least 580 homes near Denver

Go deeper

Ivana SaricKierra Frazier
Updated 17 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fast-moving wildfires burn at least 580 homes near Denver

A firefighter walks through the smoke and haze after a wildfire swept through the area in Louisville, Colorado. Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images.

Ferocious hurricane-force winds helped spark wildfires that spread to over 1,600 acres and prompted hasty evacuations near Denver, Colorado, including the entire town of Superior and city of Louisville.

The latest: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon as a result of the fires, enabling the government to access emergency disaster funds in response to the situation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Dec 29, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Alaska sets December temperature record at 67°F

Wind speed and direction at about 30,000 feet above the surface on Dec. 26 centered on Alaska. This shows the northerly bend to the jet stream, which allowed milder air to flow in from the south. (Earth.nullschool.net)

A weather station mounted on a tide gauge on the picturesque island of Kodiak, Alaska, recorded an air temperature of 67°F on Dec. 26, which if verified would become the state's record high for the month.

The big picture: Such astonishingly mild conditions in America's Arctic state come at the end of a month that largely featured extreme cold across much of the region. The warm spell, which reached inland areas, turned snow into freezing rain that made roads sheets of ice early this week.

Why it matters: This freak temperature reading in a state known for its cold, snow and winter darkness puts a capstone on a year filled with extreme weather events in the U.S. and worldwide, many of which were made worse by global warming.

The weather station at the Kodiak tide gauge reached the 60s again Monday afternoon, and up to 55°F on Tuesday morning. "In late December," tweeted Alaska climate scientist Rick Thoman, "I would not have thought such a thing possible."

  • Thoman also pointed out that the temperature at Unalaska Airport rose to 57°F at noon local time Monday, and only fell to 50°F overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
  • "That's higher than the 1991-2020 normal daily low temperature for ANY day of the year," Thoman stated.

How it works: The warmth is due to a major, albeit relatively short-lived, shift in the jet stream, which is a river of air flowing at high altitudes that helps steer weather systems.

Instead of dipping south of Alaska and carving out a frigid trough of low pressure, as was the case during parts of November and much of December, the jet stream buckled in such a way that allowed mild, maritime air to surge in from the south.

  • Other locations also saw record warmth on Dec. 26, including areas near the Bering Sea. Cold Bay, whose name does not suggest tropical weather conditions, hit 62°F, setting a new monthly record and smashing its daily record by 18°F, the National Weather Service tweeted.
  • In response t0 the building Alaskan ridge of high pressure, the downwind jet stream across western Canada and the western U.S. has buckled southward, carving a sharp dip, or trough, in this region.
  • This has caused extremely cold air to set in across British Columbia, with readings comparable to cold snaps not seen since the 1960s. The weather pattern is also repeatedly steering storms into the West Coast, with heavy snows measured in feet falling in the Sierra Nevada Mountains during the course of a week.

What's next: Computer models indicate that once the heart of the frigid air seeps into the U.S., another batch is likely to reload across Alaska and make its way southeastward as well.

  • A large dip in the jet stream across Alaska and western Canada during the first week of January could lead to widespread unusually cold conditions across this region, based on computer model projections.
  • In other words, residents of Kodiak might not want to get too attached to temperatures in the 60s.
David Nather
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: America's fears rise for 2022

Expand chart
Data: Momentive/SurveyMonkey; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Americans are less optimistic and more nervous about what 2022 has in store for the world than they were heading into 2021, according to a new Axios/Momentive poll.

  • And this year, democracy ranked second among the issues survey respondents said matter most to them, behind jobs and the economy and just ahead of health care.
Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow