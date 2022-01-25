Colorado says COVID-19 booster shots prevent hospital visits, citing new data
The need for booster shots in the battle against COVID-19 is growing more urgent as Colorado looks to turn the corner from Omicron.
Why it matters: Boosters — third doses for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and second ones for Johnson & Johnson — provide the greatest level of protection against the coronavirus, public health experts say, and reduce the burden on overtaxed hospitals.
Driving the news: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said last Thursday that the extra shots greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization. In a presentation, the agency showed new data that boosted individuals are:
- 7 times less likely than people who are "fully vaccinated"
- 46 times less likely than people who are unvaccinated
What they're saying: "It's very striking," said Rachel Herlihy, the state's epidemiologist.
By the numbers: The booster-shot gap in Colorado remains significant with more than 1.5 million, or 46%, of residents ages 12 and older eligible but missing the extra dose, health officials tell Axios.
- Denver exceeds the state's rate for full vaccinations, but lags when it comes to booster shots at only 39%, city data shows.
The big picture: Colorado's data echos new national figures released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show booster shots for people aged 50–64 significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization.
- This month, the agency also began recommending Pfizer and Moderna boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds and shortened the wait time to five months after the two-dose regimen.
The intrigue: Colorado's focus on booster shots comes just as the definition of fully immunized is shifting, Axios' Tina Reed writes.
- "What we're really working to do is pivot the language to make sure everyone is up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines as they personally could be, should be, based on when they got their last vaccine," CDC director Rochelle Walensky recently told reporters.
- "If you're eligible for a booster and you haven't gotten it, you're not up-to-date and you need to get your booster," she added.
