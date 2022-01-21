Sign up for our daily briefing

CDC data: Booster shots helping prevent hospitalization in over-50s

Axios

A 71-year-old man receives a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Capitol Hill in October. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The risk of unvaccinated U.S. residents aged 50-64 being hospitalized with COVID-19 is 44 times greater than those in the same age group who've been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, new CDC data suggests.

By the numbers: For unvaccinated people over 65, that risk is 49 times greater than vaccinated Americans who've had booster shots, notes the New York Times, which first reported on Thursday night's data.

  • Unvaccinated Americans over 50 were 17 times more likely to end up in the hospital than those who'd had two doses but no boosters in December, according to the data.

Why it matters: While no figures were released for Americans under the age of 50, this "first real-world data" on the impact of boosters in the U.S. adds weight to findings in countries including Israel that boosters help prevent severe illness and hospitalization — particularly for older adults, per the NYT.

The big picture: The CDC recommends booster shots for anyone aged 12 and older.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Health

Austria set to make COVID vaccines mandatory for adults

A vaccination center installed at the Barbara Chapel of St Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images

Austria's lower house of parliament voted on Thursday in favor of making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for most adults from next month.

Why it matters: The bill is expected to soon pass the upper house and be signed by President Alexander Van der Bellen in order for the law to take effect Feb. 1, per Reuters. It'd make Austria the first EU nation to impose such a sweeping mandate.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hope King, author of Closer
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peloton pumps its brakes

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Peloton’s popularity is falling as swiftly as it shot up.

Why it matters: Not all pandemic habits stick around. Peloton's trajectory over the past two years exemplifies how challenging it's been for companies to gauge shifts in consumer demand — particularly in sectors heavily altered by the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mitch McConnell's remarks on Black voters raise ire

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during a Capitol Hill news conference earlier this year. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been widely criticized for comments he made this week about Black American voters.

Driving the news: When asked by a reporter Wednesday about concerns among voters of color, McConnell said "the concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, Black American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

