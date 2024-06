Share on email (opens in new window)

3 hours ago - Things to Do

🌮 Enjoy $2 taco deals at 11 restaurants during the final two days of Columbus Taco Week. Today and Saturday. What's on the menu.

ğŸŽ¨ Support local artists and entertainers at the Columbus Arts Festival on the downtown riverfront.

11am-10pm today, 10am-10pm Saturday and 10am-5pm Sunday. Free!

🏌️ Watch a golf-themed drone show at Bridge Park's Fore!Fest in Dublin.

5-10pm tonight (show is at 9:45pm) and Saturday. Free!

Pro tip: Watch Ticketmaster for last-minute deals on Memorial Tournament resale tickets.

ğŸŽ¤ Recite "Rapper's Delight" with the Sugarhill Gang and Furious 5 at Newport Music Hall.

7pm tonight, 1722 N. High St. $40.

ğŸ‘¨â€ğŸŽ¤ Celebrate the legacies of David Bowie and Prince with a tribute show opening at Shadowbox Live this weekend.

7:30pm tonight and Saturday and 2pm Sunday. $45+.

🌹 See a new twist on "Beauty & the Beast" with the Actors' Theatre of Columbus.

8pm tonight, Saturday and Sunday at the outdoor Schiller Park Amphitheater. Free! Bring your own blanket or chair.

Disclaimer: This isn't the version told by a "certain mouse," they note.

👸 Meet a cast of characters from fairytales and TV shows inside the Storybook Village outside the Ohio History Center.

10am-3pm Saturday, 800 E. 17th Ave. $10-16. Kids under 4 free!

🍷 Sip samples and browse a flea market during the Columbus Summer Wine Festival.

1-7pm Saturday, Mcferson Commons, 211 W. Nationwide Blvd. $35.

🌳 Ride the zipline and dance with a live DJ at this month's Cap City Festival at Driving Park.

3-7pm Saturday, 1100 Rhoads Ave. Free — with pizza and ice cream!

🏳️‍🌈 Reminder: Pride events are happening this weekend downtown and in Hilliard! A full list.