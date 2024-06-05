Where to celebrate Pride in Columbus

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Happy Pride Month, Columbus! There are plenty of ways to celebrate. The latest: Downtown Pride, 4-10pm Saturday on Gay Street, is a new family-friendly festival featuring "DJs, drag queens, dancers and divas."

Gahanna will also host its first community celebration this year: 6:30-10pm June 26 at Hannah Park, 6547 Clark State Road.

The main event: Stonewall Columbus' Pride March steps off 10:30am June 15 at Broad and High streets.

The organization's two-day Festival & Resource Fair is June 14-15 at Goodale Park.

A full schedule of Stonewall activities.

Other celebrations, free unless noted:

New Albany art tile hunt: Follow Pride New Albany on Facebook for a daily scavenger hunt with prizes from local businesses.

Hilliard Pride: Noon-3pm Saturday, Station Park, 4021 Main St.

Upper Arlington Pride: 1-5pm Sunday, Sunny95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Lane.

Pride in Grove City happy hour: 6-8pm June 11 and June 25, Local Cantina, 3937 Broadway.

OSU alumni and friends reception: 6-8pm June 13, Longaberger Alumni House, 2200 Olentangy River Road. $10, includes a T-shirt, hors d'oeuvres and a drink.

Pride Anthems: 7pm June 16, Southern Theatre. $34-44. A musical experience honoring the fight for LGBTQ+ equality over five decades.

Pride Bar Crawl: 4-10pm June 22. Check in at Howl at the Moon, 504 Park St. $15-20.

Reynoldsburg Pride: 4-8pm June 22, Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Road.

Westerville Pride: 5-8pm June 22, 62 N. State St.

Minerva Park Pride potluck: 6-8pm June 29, Community Building, 2829 Minerva Lake Road. Bring a dish to share!