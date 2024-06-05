Where to celebrate Pride in Columbus

Happy Pride Month, Columbus! There are plenty of ways to celebrate.
The latest: Downtown Pride, 4-10pm Saturday on Gay Street, is a new family-friendly festival featuring "DJs, drag queens, dancers and divas."
The main event: Stonewall Columbus' Pride March steps off 10:30am June 15 at Broad and High streets.
Other celebrations, free unless noted:
New Albany art tile hunt: Follow Pride New Albany on Facebook for a daily scavenger hunt with prizes from local businesses.
Hilliard Pride: Noon-3pm Saturday, Station Park, 4021 Main St.
Upper Arlington Pride: 1-5pm Sunday, Sunny95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Lane.
Pride in Grove City happy hour: 6-8pm June 11 and June 25, Local Cantina, 3937 Broadway.
OSU alumni and friends reception: 6-8pm June 13, Longaberger Alumni House, 2200 Olentangy River Road. $10, includes a T-shirt, hors d'oeuvres and a drink.
Pride Anthems: 7pm June 16, Southern Theatre. $34-44. A musical experience honoring the fight for LGBTQ+ equality over five decades.
Pride Bar Crawl: 4-10pm June 22. Check in at Howl at the Moon, 504 Park St. $15-20.
Reynoldsburg Pride: 4-8pm June 22, Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Road.
Westerville Pride: 5-8pm June 22, 62 N. State St.
Minerva Park Pride potluck: 6-8pm June 29, Community Building, 2829 Minerva Lake Road. Bring a dish to share!