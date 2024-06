Share on email (opens in new window)

A billboard in downtown Columbus advertising the new roller coaster. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

It's been a roller coaster year for Ohio's premier amusement park, and not in a good way. Catch up quick: Cedar Point debuted its Top Thrill 2 coaster last month to much hype and fanfare, but shut down the coaster a week into the season due to mechanical issues.

The latest: TT2 remains closed and the ride's manufacturer is working to adjust the vehicles, Cedar Point announced Tuesday.

The park did not specify a reopening date.

Flashback: The original Top Thrill Dragster closed in August 2021 after a metal piece flew off the ride and struck a guest in the head, causing serious injuries.

Cedar Point redesigned the ride to include three propulsive launches, one backwards, that culminate in a 120 mph trip over a 420-foot tower.

The bottom line: You may need to postpone your summer road trip to Lake Erie, thrill-seekers.