How it works: The reimagined and rebranded ride now includes three propulsive launches.
The first, (74 mph), shoots riders up the original tower. The second (101 mph) is a reverse launch, propelling riders backward up a new rear spire. The third brings riders forward again, up the tower, over its apex and then hurtling down at max speeds of 120 mph. Watch a test ride.
By the numbers: Admission at the gate is $85, up $5 from last year. But season passes offer tremendous value and are available in three tiers.
The popular Gold Pass, which includes unlimited visits and parking, is $145 (or a down payment of $35 and then five monthly payments of $22).
It costs an extra $100 for an "All Park Passport" — formerly the Platinum Pass — which gets you entry into other Cedar Fair parks.
The latest: Sister park Kings Island opened earlier this month.
The park is also debuting a coaster with a "rollback" feature — albeit hundreds of feet shorter than Top Thrill 2.
The intrigue: Snoopy's Soap Box Racers, a family coaster taking riders through a 672-foot track forward and backward, with a max height of 74 feet, will open at the new Camp Snoopy section later this spring.
There's still old favorites like The Racer and The Beast, a wooden giant celebrating 45 years at the park.