High e-book prices are forcing local librarians to make tough choices as the popularity of digital checkouts surge.
Why it matters: Ongoing price disputes between libraries and book publishers threaten to limit patrons' access.
👀 Eye-popping stat: Locally, digital checkouts are on the verge of surpassing physical materials.
Digital materials accounted for 48% of all checkouts at Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) in 2023, the library system tells Axios.
Yes, but: There's a significant price difference between physical books and their digital counterparts.
It costs the library $75 to get a single digital license of Harlan Coben's latest novel, "Think Twice." The e-book can be checked out by one patron at a time and the license expires after two years.
A physical copy costs just $16 and can remain permanently in the collection.
What they're saying: "We have so much interest in digital and the pricing is so high it's a struggle to meet that demand," says Cathy Mason, who is in charge of digital buying for CML.
Between the lines: CML partners with other local libraries to help balance the costs, but maintaining access to the most popular titles can mean not being able to afford as many from independent publishers.