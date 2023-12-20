Share on email (opens in new window)

The story of a fictional 1960s cooking show and its revolutionary host was the most popular read among Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) cardholders in 2023.

Zoom in: "Lessons in Chemistry," the debut novel by Bonnie Garmus, was checked out nearly 5,000 times. Other popular library books by genre:

Non-fiction: "Spare" by Prince Harry.

Children's fiction: "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde" by Jeff Kinney.

Children's graphic novel: "Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea" by Dav Pilkey.

The big picture: CML celebrated its 150th birthday this year with a host of sesquicentennial events, an inaugural book festival and a new branch in Gahanna.

The full lists of popular titles, in order of circulation:

Top print adult fiction:

Top print adult non-fiction

Top print children fiction

All 10 titles are featured in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, authored by Jeff Kinney.

Top print children graphic novel