Savannah Bananas coming to Columbus this weekend

The Savannah Bananas play a wacky form of baseball that begins with spirited team introductions. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Arena District is about to get a whole lot more yellow. Driving the news: The Savannah Bananas will play three exhibitions with their unique Banana Ball rules at Huntington Park this weekend.

The bad news: The games sold out months ago. If you're like us and didn't win the ticket lottery, you're out of luck.

State of play: Resale tickets have surfaced online for hundreds of dollars, but the Bananas warn: "﻿We actively identify and cancel tickets which are associated with distribution on third-party sites. Those people are icky."

Yes, but: You can still watch the games online, the team tells us.