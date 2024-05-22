2 hours ago - Sports

Savannah Bananas coming to Columbus this weekend

A Savannah Bananas player does a backflip next to kneeling teammates holding gloves.

The Savannah Bananas play a wacky form of baseball that begins with spirited team introductions. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Arena District is about to get a whole lot more yellow.

Driving the news: The Savannah Bananas will play three exhibitions with their unique Banana Ball rules at Huntington Park this weekend.

The bad news: The games sold out months ago. If you're like us and didn't win the ticket lottery, you're out of luck.

State of play: Resale tickets have surfaced online for hundreds of dollars, but the Bananas warn: "﻿We actively identify and cancel tickets which are associated with distribution on third-party sites. Those people are icky."

Yes, but: You can still watch the games online, the team tells us.

  • The Friday contest will be broadcast on Bally Sports' free "Stadium" app, while the Saturday and Sunday games will be streamed live on YouTube.
