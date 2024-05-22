Savannah Bananas coming to Columbus this weekend

Driving the news: The Savannah Bananas will play three exhibitions with their unique Banana Ball rules at Huntington Park this weekend.
The bad news: The games sold out months ago. If you're like us and didn't win the ticket lottery, you're out of luck.
State of play: Resale tickets have surfaced online for hundreds of dollars, but the Bananas warn: "We actively identify and cancel tickets which are associated with distribution on third-party sites. Those people are icky."
Yes, but: You can still watch the games online, the team tells us.
The Friday contest will be broadcast on Bally Sports' free "Stadium" app, while the Saturday and Sunday games will be streamed live on YouTube.