A procedural issue could keep President Biden off the Ohio ballot in November, but Democrats are confident a solution can be found. Why it matters: It would be unprecedented for a major party candidate to be left off the ballot, and doing so would have disastrous consequences for other Democrats up for election.

Catch up quick: Ohio election law requires political parties to certify the presidential ticket by Aug. 7.

But the Democratic National Convention in Chicago — where Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be officially renominated is scheduled for Aug. 19-22.

State of play: Democrats aren't changing the convention dates, meaning it's up to the Ohio legislature to change the law to get Biden on the ballot.

This issue has come up in past election cycles.

In those cases, lawmakers simply changed the deadline for parties to certify candidates' names to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The latest: Both parties in the GOP-controlled Statehouse have expressed public support for ensuring Biden's access, but negotiations have not gone smoothly.

Republicans recently attempted to pair this with other new rules banning foreign contributions to ballot-issue campaigns and requiring organizers of such campaigns to register as political action committees.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican who oversees the state's elections, supports this effort.

What they're saying: "Any legislative fix for Biden should be paired with a GOP policy priority," Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, wrote on X.

The other side: Democratic lawmakers criticized the ostensible compromise, per the Ohio Capital Journal, with state Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus calling it "irrelevant partisan nonsense."

Biden's campaign insists the president will make the ballot in all 50 states.

Gov. Mike DeWine, who would need to sign the bill to become law, has asserted Biden will reach the ballot.

What we're watching: If lawmakers will continue working on an agreement.

With the clock ticking, it will require a two-thirds majority vote to pass as an emergency measure and thereby be enacted before the existing Aug. 7 deadline.

Democrats are floating one other option if Statehouse negotiations fail: contesting the ballot snafu in the courts.

Between the lines: Other Democrats on the ballot, like Sherrod Brown, would suffer greatly without a boost in presidential vote turnout.