Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno shakes hands with former president Donald Trump during a rally on Saturday in Vandalia, Ohio. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno has won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, AP projects. Why it matters: Moreno will take on incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown in November, in what is expected to be a toss-up race that could swing the balance of the Senate.

The outcome is a win for former President Trump, who endorsed Moreno in December.

It's also welcome news for Democrats, who viewed Moreno as a weaker general election opponent than either state Sen. Matt Dolan or Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The latest: Trump traveled to Ohio last weekend to push Moreno over the finish line. He was seen as the only Trump-backed Senate candidate at risk of losing a primary this year.

Flashback: In 2022, Trump's support of now-Sen. J.D. Vance was a key factor in propelling Vance past a crowded field that also included Dolan and former state treasurer Josh Mandel.

Vance is on the shortlist of Trump's VP picks

Yes, but: This year, the state's Republican establishment, including Gov. Mike DeWine and former Sen. Rob Portman, endorsed Dolan.

It was a race, Moreno said last week, "between the America-First Republican Party and the broken-down RINO establishment."

What they're saying: Moreno wasted no time in turning his attention to Brown in Tuesday night's victory speech.

"We have an opportunity now to retire the old commie ... and to save this country," he said.

The other side: Brown wrote on X the "choice ahead of Ohio is clear."

"Bernie Moreno has spent his career and campaign putting himself first, and would do the same if elected."

What's next: Brown waits in the wings with $13.5 million in cash on hand and a Democratic party that's willing to spend big. He has been in office since 2007, even as Ohio has moved further to the right.

As of the end of February, Moreno had close to $2.4 million in cash on hand after he loaned his campaign $1.2 million.

The race will be among the most expensive and closely watched nationwide.

Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include comments from Moreno and Brown.