Ohio Senate Republican primary: Live results
Ohio voters are deciding which Republican will challenge Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in what's considered a toss-up November election. Polls close at 7:30 pm.
Catch up quick: Brown has been in office since 2007, all while the state has moved towards the right.
- Three Republicans — state Sen. Matt Dolan, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and entrepreneur Bernie Moreno — are hoping to defeat him in November.
Between the lines: Former president Trump threw his support behind Moreno and rallied for him last weekend, but Moreno is seen as the only Trump-backed Senate candidate at risk of losing in a GOP primary.
- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine supports Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team.
- LaRose oversees the state's election system and helped organized Trump's inauguration, but could not secure the former president's endorsement.
