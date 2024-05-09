Columbus weekend events: Fury match, "Hair" musical and Hilltop Spring Jamboree

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🌏 Celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander heritage with a festival at the Bexley Public Library. 6-8pm Friday, 2411 E. Main St. Free!

🎭 Let the sunshine in with a performance of "Hair" on the Short North Stage.

7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday, 1187 N. High St. $38+.

🎪 Catch the greatest show on Earth, the "reimagined" Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus.

7pm Friday, 11am, 3pm and 7pm Saturday, 1pm and 5pm Sunday, Schottenstein Center. $20+.

🎉 Enjoy local music, food trucks and art activities at the family-friendly Hilltop Spring Jamboree.

1-7pm Saturday, 880 S. Wayne Ave. Free!

🏐 Cheer on the Columbus Fury during its final match of the inaugural 2024 season.

7pm Saturday, Nationwide Arena. $25+.

📣 Hear original poems from high school "slam champs" at the Schooled on Poetry reading.

7pm Saturday, Lincoln Theatre. $5-10.

💐 Don't forget: Sunday is Mother's Day!