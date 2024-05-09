1 hour ago - Things to Do

Columbus weekend events: Fury match, "Hair" musical and Hilltop Spring Jamboree

headshot
Illustration of a concert ticket with "Weekender" written on it.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

🌏 Celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander heritage with a festival at the Bexley Public Library.

  • 6-8pm Friday, 2411 E. Main St. Free!

🎭 Let the sunshine in with a performance of "Hair" on the Short North Stage.

  • 7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday, 1187 N. High St. $38+.

🎪 Catch the greatest show on Earth, the "reimagined" Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus.

  • 7pm Friday, 11am, 3pm and 7pm Saturday, 1pm and 5pm Sunday, Schottenstein Center. $20+.

🎉 Enjoy local music, food trucks and art activities at the family-friendly Hilltop Spring Jamboree.

  • 1-7pm Saturday, 880 S. Wayne Ave. Free!

🏐 Cheer on the Columbus Fury during its final match of the inaugural 2024 season.

  • 7pm Saturday, Nationwide Arena. $25+.

📣 Hear original poems from high school "slam champs" at the Schooled on Poetry reading.

  • 7pm Saturday, Lincoln Theatre. $5-10.

💐 Don't forget: Sunday is Mother's Day!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more