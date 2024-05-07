Share on email (opens in new window)

Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday. Here are some last-minute ideas on how to treat your mom: 🍽 Get an early meal. Dozens of restaurants offer special brunches and buffets, from the fancy Refectory ($79) to the family friendly 17 Arrows Craft Kitchen + Bar. ($30-60)

🍷 Painting and wine. Try wine and chocolate at Bliss in a Bottle while completing a flower painting.

2-3:30pm Saturday and Sunday, Easton Town Center Boutique Patio. $60.

🎷 Flowers and jazz. Kelly Crum Delaveris & Trio will perform jazz favorites at the Franklin Park Conservatory.

2pm Sunday, 1777 E. Broad St. Concert is free with admission ($16-24).

🎨 Hearts and crafts. Enjoy local vendors and a DIY craft station at a Mother's Day Market at LC Dublin.