What to do this Mother's Day
Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday. Here are some last-minute ideas on how to treat your mom:
🍽 Get an early meal. Dozens of restaurants offer special brunches and buffets, from the fancy Refectory ($79) to the family friendly 17 Arrows Craft Kitchen + Bar. ($30-60)
🍷 Painting and wine. Try wine and chocolate at Bliss in a Bottle while completing a flower painting.
- 2-3:30pm Saturday and Sunday, Easton Town Center Boutique Patio. $60.
🎷 Flowers and jazz. Kelly Crum Delaveris & Trio will perform jazz favorites at the Franklin Park Conservatory.
- 2pm Sunday, 1777 E. Broad St. Concert is free with admission ($16-24).
🎨 Hearts and crafts. Enjoy local vendors and a DIY craft station at a Mother's Day Market at LC Dublin.
- 11am-3pm Sunday, 5730 Silver Falls St., Dublin. Free!
