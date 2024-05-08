Ohioan seeks fourth Paralympic medal
When Grace Norman competes in the Paralympic Games, she doesn't travel alone.
- Her parents compile photos of friends, family and hometown scenes for her to display on the walls of her Olympic Village room.
What she's saying: "It's always special to see how many people are rooting for me from home," the Ohioan tells Axios.
Driving the news: The accomplished paratriathlon competitor from Jamestown, about 40 miles southwest of Columbus, will once again represent Team USA at the Paris Games this summer.
Flashback: Norman was born with congenital constriction band syndrome, which led to the amputation of her left leg and right big toe as a child.
- She later ran track and cross country at nearby Cedarville University, where she attended nursing school.
State of play: Norman won a gold medal in the first-ever Paralympic paratriathlon event during the 2016 Rio Games, along with a bronze medal in the 400-meter run.
- She earned a silver medal in the paratriathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
