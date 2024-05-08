Share on email (opens in new window)

Grace Norman after she won the paratriathlon at the 2016 Rio Games. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

When Grace Norman competes in the Paralympic Games, she doesn't travel alone. Her parents compile photos of friends, family and hometown scenes for her to display on the walls of her Olympic Village room.

What she's saying: "It's always special to see how many people are rooting for me from home," the Ohioan tells Axios.

Driving the news: The accomplished paratriathlon competitor from Jamestown, about 40 miles southwest of Columbus, will once again represent Team USA at the Paris Games this summer.

Flashback: Norman was born with congenital constriction band syndrome, which led to the amputation of her left leg and right big toe as a child.

She later ran track and cross country at nearby Cedarville University, where she attended nursing school.

State of play: Norman won a gold medal in the first-ever Paralympic paratriathlon event during the 2016 Rio Games, along with a bronze medal in the 400-meter run.

She earned a silver medal in the paratriathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Norman is seen competing in the ITU World Triathlon Para Series in Japan in 2022. Photo: Nobuo Yano/Getty Images

