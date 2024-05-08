3 hours ago - Sports

Ohioan seeks fourth Paralympic medal

Grace Norman holds a championship banner above her head.

Grace Norman after she won the paratriathlon at the 2016 Rio Games. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

When Grace Norman competes in the Paralympic Games, she doesn't travel alone.

  • Her parents compile photos of friends, family and hometown scenes for her to display on the walls of her Olympic Village room.

What she's saying: "It's always special to see how many people are rooting for me from home," the Ohioan tells Axios.

Driving the news: The accomplished paratriathlon competitor from Jamestown, about 40 miles southwest of Columbus, will once again represent Team USA at the Paris Games this summer.

Flashback: Norman was born with congenital constriction band syndrome, which led to the amputation of her left leg and right big toe as a child.

  • She later ran track and cross country at nearby Cedarville University, where she attended nursing school.

State of play: Norman won a gold medal in the first-ever Paralympic paratriathlon event during the 2016 Rio Games, along with a bronze medal in the 400-meter run.

  • She earned a silver medal in the paratriathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Grace Norman bicycles down a street during a paratriathlon event.
Norman is seen competing in the ITU World Triathlon Para Series in Japan in 2022. Photo: Nobuo Yano/Getty Images

