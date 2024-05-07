Share on email (opens in new window)

Paralympian Blake Haxton poses during the Team USA media summit last month. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Blake Haxton is ready for his third Paralympics appearance. Rowing the news: The Columbus native and para-rower will compete in the upcoming Paris Games (Aug. 28-Sept. 8).

He earned a silver medal in a canoe sprint event at the 2020 Tokyo Games and previously competed in the 2016 Rio Games.

Flashback: Haxton contracted necrotizing fasciitis while in high school, leading to the amputation of both of his legs.

He later studied finance and law at OSU while developing his motivational speaking and international rowing career.

What he's saying: "My hometown was amazing to me while I was growing up there and they were also amazingly supportive after I got sick," he told Axios at Team USA's recent media summit.

"The whole time, it really felt like the whole town was behind me."

Haxton called himself a "Buckeye for life" and credits OSU for having an accessible campus for those with disabilities.

When he's not rowing, Haxton loves visiting the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and attending OSU sporting events.

His go-to restaurants are Lavash Cafe in Clintonville and Roosters Wings for half Carolina gold, half Hot — "you get a little bit of sweet, little bit of hot."

