Les Wexner is still the richest Ohioan

Leslie Wexner stands at a podium talking.

Les Wexner speaking in 2016. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Forbes is out with an updated ranking of the world's richest people, and the wealthiest Ohioan is no surprise.

Follow the money: Les Wexner has once again been dubbed the richest Buckeye with an estimated net worth of $6 billion.

  • Wexner founded L Brands, a retail giant that included Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.
  • The 86-year-old New Albany resident — whose net worth stayed steady since 2023 — is tied for the title of the 486th-richest person on Earth.

Youngstown's Denise York, whose family owns 90% of the San Francisco 49ers, follows close behind Wexner with $5.8 billion.

The intrigue: Though he stepped down from L Brands in 2020 amid scrutiny over his connection to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Wexner has remained active in local education and development projects.

  • Forbes reports his firm helped secure an Ohio site for the Intel chip plants.
  • He was also allegedly involved in a power struggle that led to the 2022 resignation of OSU president Kristina Johnson, per the Dispatch.
