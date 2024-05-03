Forbes is out with an updated ranking of the world's richest people, and the wealthiest Ohioan is no surprise.
Follow the money: Les Wexner has once again been dubbed the richest Buckeye with an estimated net worth of $6 billion.
Wexner founded L Brands, a retail giant that included Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.
The 86-year-old New Albany resident — whose net worth stayed steady since 2023 — is tied for the title of the 486th-richest person on Earth.
Youngstown's Denise York, whose family owns 90% of the San Francisco 49ers, follows close behind Wexner with $5.8 billion.
The intrigue: Though he stepped down from L Brands in 2020 amid scrutiny over his connection to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Wexner has remained active in local education and development projects.
Forbes reports his firm helped secure an Ohio site for the Intel chip plants.
He was also allegedly involved in a power struggle that led to the 2022 resignation of OSU president Kristina Johnson, per the Dispatch.