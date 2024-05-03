Share on email (opens in new window)

Forbes is out with an updated ranking of the world's richest people, and the wealthiest Ohioan is no surprise. Follow the money: Les Wexner has once again been dubbed the richest Buckeye with an estimated net worth of $6 billion.

Wexner founded L Brands, a retail giant that included Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.

The 86-year-old New Albany resident — whose net worth stayed steady since 2023 — is tied for the title of the 486th-richest person on Earth.

Youngstown's Denise York, whose family owns 90% of the San Francisco 49ers, follows close behind Wexner with $5.8 billion.

The intrigue: Though he stepped down from L Brands in 2020 amid scrutiny over his connection to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Wexner has remained active in local education and development projects.