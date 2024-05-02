The best time to sell your house in Columbus

Data: Zillow; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals If last year is any indicator, next month may be the prime time for home listings in Columbus. By the numbers: Homes here listed for sale in June of last year brought in an average of $10,000 more than similar properties listed in the winter, per a new Zillow report.

Why it matters: Sellers need all the cash they can get to make their next move more palatable.

The big picture: May has long been the best month to list your house in the U.S. But in 2023, sellers made the highest profits in the first two weeks of June, a Zillow study shows.

This shift is largely due to mortgage rates, which cooled slightly last June and brought some buyers off the sidelines.

Yes, but: Rates are creeping up again and recently reached a 2024 high of 7.5%.

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: The reverse applies for home buyers — if able, consider shopping outside of the spring and summer months.

I was lucky to get a great deal on my wintertime offer, which might have cost much more had I waited a few more months.

What we're watching: If there will be an interest rate cut this year, which could heat up the market even further.