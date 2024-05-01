I admittedly prefer fair food and exhibitions to music and rides, but I know the concert schedule is a big deal for many fairgoers.
State of play: The full lineup of shows at the WCOL Celeste Center is now set.
- Tickets purchased in advance include fair admission.
- My ranking of this year's schedule:
13. KIDZ BOP Live 2024. Please make it stop.
12. Boyz II Men. Not my jam, sorry.
11. Stephen Sanchez. Don't love his voice.
10. Jamey Johnson. WCOL-FM listeners will enjoy it better.
9. La Zenda Norteña. Should be a fun show.
8. Lauren Daigle. Also a Peloton guest instructor!
7. Gabriel Iglesias. Fluffy returns to the fair.
6. Ice Cube. Seeing him would make it a good day.
5. Stone Temple Pilots. The band makes its state fair debut.
4. All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir. Love hearing these talented kids.
3. Alabama. We're not in Texas, but expect a fiddle in the band.
2. The Ohio Players and Midnight Star. Automatic Buckeye State bonus points.
1. Hotel California. Love me some Eagles, even if it's a tribute group.