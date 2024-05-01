24 mins ago - Culture

We ranked the 2024 Ohio State Fair concerts

Lauren Daigle singing on stage.

Christian music singer Lauren Daigle will perform at the state fair on July 29. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

I admittedly prefer fair food and exhibitions to music and rides, but I know the concert schedule is a big deal for many fairgoers.

State of play: The full lineup of shows at the WCOL Celeste Center is now set.

  • Tickets purchased in advance include fair admission.
  • My ranking of this year's schedule:

13. KIDZ BOP Live 2024. Please make it stop.

  • 6:30pm July 24. $32.

12. Boyz II Men. Not my jam, sorry.

11. Stephen Sanchez. Don't love his voice.

10. Jamey Johnson. WCOL-FM listeners will enjoy it better.

9. La Zenda Norteña. Should be a fun show.

  • 7:30pm July 28. $20.

8. Lauren Daigle. Also a Peloton guest instructor!

7. Gabriel Iglesias. Fluffy returns to the fair.

6. Ice Cube. Seeing him would make it a good day.

5. Stone Temple Pilots. The band makes its state fair debut.

4. All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir. Love hearing these talented kids.

  • 1pm July 28. Free!

3. Alabama. We're not in Texas, but expect a fiddle in the band.

2. The Ohio Players and Midnight Star. Automatic Buckeye State bonus points.

1. Hotel California. Love me some Eagles, even if it's a tribute group.

  • 1pm July 30. Free!
