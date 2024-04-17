The most popular radio stations in Columbus
The most popular radio station in Columbus must have lots of friends in low places.
State of play: WCOL-FM, or 92.3 on your radio dial, had the highest local ratings in February, according to the latest ratings data from Nielsen.
- It was followed by WBNS-FM (97.1 The Fan) and WSNY-FM (94.7 Sunny 95).
The intrigue: Country music has long been a popular radio genre, but WCOL might have benefitted from Beyoncé's new country songs released in February.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more