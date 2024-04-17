Apr 17, 2024 - Culture

The most popular radio stations in Columbus

Data: Radio Online; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Radio Online; Chart: Axios Visuals

The most popular radio station in Columbus must have lots of friends in low places.

State of play: WCOL-FM, or 92.3 on your radio dial, had the highest local ratings in February, according to the latest ratings data from Nielsen.

  • It was followed by WBNS-FM (97.1 The Fan) and WSNY-FM (94.7 Sunny 95).

The intrigue: Country music has long been a popular radio genre, but WCOL might have benefitted from Beyoncé's new country songs released in February.

