Your doctor's new assistant may be an AI bot. The big picture: Artificial intelligence applications are already at work in exam rooms across Ohio, generating notes for doctors' visits with patients.

Providers say it's saving them time, reducing burnout and allowing them to focus more on patients and less on note-taking during visits.

Why it matters: It's among the first in a long list of ways AI is likely to be used in medical offices in the coming years.

Zoom in: OhioHealth rolled out the technology in its primary care practices earlier this year.

At this point about 100 practitioners use it, per the health system.

How it works: The software, DAX Copilot, is produced by Microsoft AI subsidiary Nuance. It promises "AI-automated clinical notes in seconds."

At OhioHealth, practitioners start by getting their patient's permission to use the program to record the visit.

If they agree (and most do, per the health system) the provider fires up the app and records the visit. At the end, a first draft of notes is waiting for them to review and make any necessary corrections.

What they're saying: Drafts the software creates aren't always perfect, but the early reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

"We have definitely seen a trend toward decreasing what we call pajama time — that time at night when you're finishing up documentation and other administrative work," says Andrew Narcelles, a family medicine physician at OhioHealth who is overseeing the rollout.

Zoom out: Artificial intelligence has been a major focus in the health care industry, per Axios Pro's Erin Brodwin and Aaron Weitzman. Other promising use cases include:

Alerting providers to patients who may need a higher level of care.

Honing communication between patients and providers.

And streamlining medical approval processes such as prior authorization.

What we're watching: The industry's experiments with AI haven't all been positive.