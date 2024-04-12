All those pesky Columbus potholes, counted
It was a banner year for potholes in Columbus.
The big picture: City crews reported patching 18% more potholes this winter compared to last year.
🤬 Why it matters: Thud, grimace, sigh. Need we say more?
- Even if your tire remains intact and you didn't spend hundreds of dollars on car repairs, the emotional toll of a direct hit is real.
By the numbers: The city reported filling 31,180 potholes from November 2022 through March 2023, which is generally regarded as peak pothole season.
- The same time period a year later, that number rose to 36,750 — an increase of more than 5,500 holes patched, according to data shared with Axios.
Between the lines: Potholes are formed when water seeps into pavement, freezes and expands, weakening the roadway and allowing chunks to crumble and pop out under the weight of traffic.
- Extreme weather caused by climate change is expected to make the problem worse.
What they're saying: Public works crews were "very aggressive" this winter, city spokesperson Deborah Briner told Axios.
- In addition to responding to 311 requests, she said the city responded to reports in social media comments and dispatched "street maintenance investigators" to locate holes in need of patching.
Flashback: Back in January, a monster crater popped at least eight tires and snarled traffic on U.S. Route 33.
- Officials blamed a shift from below-freezing to unseasonably balmy temperatures.
The fine print: You can report potholes on highways to ODOT or use the city's 311 system for local roadways.
Yes, but: Be forewarned that you have to prove negligence on the part of the government, and claimants are almost never successful.
⛳️ You can also flag your most hated pothole to us by emailing [email protected].
- Like the city, we (probably) won't compensate you for the pain and suffering it's inflicted on your life, but the attention might help get it patched a little quicker.
