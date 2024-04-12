Share on email (opens in new window)

It was a banner year for potholes in Columbus. The big picture: City crews reported patching 18% more potholes this winter compared to last year.

🤬 Why it matters: Thud, grimace, sigh. Need we say more?

Even if your tire remains intact and you didn't spend hundreds of dollars on car repairs, the emotional toll of a direct hit is real.

By the numbers: The city reported filling 31,180 potholes from November 2022 through March 2023, which is generally regarded as peak pothole season.

The same time period a year later, that number rose to 36,750 — an increase of more than 5,500 holes patched, according to data shared with Axios.

Between the lines: Potholes are formed when water seeps into pavement, freezes and expands, weakening the roadway and allowing chunks to crumble and pop out under the weight of traffic.

Extreme weather caused by climate change is expected to make the problem worse.

What they're saying: Public works crews were "very aggressive" this winter, city spokesperson Deborah Briner told Axios.

In addition to responding to 311 requests, she said the city responded to reports in social media comments and dispatched "street maintenance investigators" to locate holes in need of patching.

Flashback: Back in January, a monster crater popped at least eight tires and snarled traffic on U.S. Route 33.

Officials blamed a shift from below-freezing to unseasonably balmy temperatures.

The fine print: You can report potholes on highways to ODOT or use the city's 311 system for local roadways.

If your car is damaged, you can also file a claim with the city or state for damages.

Yes, but: Be forewarned that you have to prove negligence on the part of the government, and claimants are almost never successful.

⛳️ You can also flag your most hated pothole to us by emailing [email protected].