How to file a pothole complaint in Columbus
It's officially pothole season — for proof, look no further than the monster crater that popped at least eight tires and snared traffic last week on U.S. Route 33.
Driving the news: A balmy rebound after below-freezing temperatures earlier this month is expanding asphalt and creating prime conditions for potholes, which crews across Central Ohio are working to repair.
Be smart: If you spot a problematic pothole — or worse, if your car falls victim to one — here are your options for filing a report or damage claim.
✍️ How to report
- For highways, use this Ohio Department of Transportation form.
- For roadways in Columbus city limits, use the city's 311 system.
- Check other local municipalities' websites for similar systems.
💸 How to request money for damages
- For highways, use the same ODOT form.
- In Columbus, use the city attorney's website.
Reality check: Temper your expectations, as the Dispatch reported in 2019 that just two city complaints out of 6,000 filed since 2014 had received payouts. Complainants must prove negligence, per state law.
🏆 We want to know: Where are Central Ohio's worst potholes? Email [email protected] and send us your nominations, with photos, if possible.
