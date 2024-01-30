1 hour ago - News

How to file a pothole complaint in Columbus

headshot
Illustration of an animated video-game car avoiding two potholes, then crashing into a third.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

It's officially pothole season — for proof, look no further than the monster crater that popped at least eight tires and snared traffic last week on U.S. Route 33.

Driving the news: A balmy rebound after below-freezing temperatures earlier this month is expanding asphalt and creating prime conditions for potholes, which crews across Central Ohio are working to repair.

Be smart: If you spot a problematic pothole — or worse, if your car falls victim to one — here are your options for filing a report or damage claim.

✍️ How to report

💸 How to request money for damages

Reality check: Temper your expectations, as the Dispatch reported in 2019 that just two city complaints out of 6,000 filed since 2014 had received payouts. Complainants must prove negligence, per state law.

🏆 We want to know: Where are Central Ohio's worst potholes? Email [email protected] and send us your nominations, with photos, if possible.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more