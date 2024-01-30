How to file a pothole complaint in Columbus

It's officially pothole season — for proof, look no further than the monster crater that popped at least eight tires and snared traffic last week on U.S. Route 33.

Driving the news: A balmy rebound after below-freezing temperatures earlier this month is expanding asphalt and creating prime conditions for potholes, which crews across Central Ohio are working to repair.

Be smart: If you spot a problematic pothole — or worse, if your car falls victim to one — here are your options for filing a report or damage claim.

✍️ How to report

For highways, use this Ohio Department of Transportation form.

For roadways in Columbus city limits, use the city's 311 system.

Check other local municipalities' websites for similar systems.

💸 How to request money for damages

Reality check: Temper your expectations, as the Dispatch reported in 2019 that just two city complaints out of 6,000 filed since 2014 had received payouts. Complainants must prove negligence, per state law.

🏆 We want to know: Where are Central Ohio's worst potholes? Email [email protected] and send us your nominations, with photos, if possible.