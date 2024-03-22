Ohio's weirdest 2024 primary election results
Each election cycle, Axios Columbus scours the state's 88 counties to find the weirdest and most interesting unofficial results.
- Here's our 2024 primary election list:
🔎 Fun with names: Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffrey Lawless ran unopposed for another term of tackling lawless behavior.
- In an O'Brien vs. O'Brien match-up two days after St. Patrick's Day, Ken defeated John (as well as Don Rankey) in the race for Delaware County treasurer.
- Jack K. Daniels of New Franklin can celebrate (perhaps with some…whiskey) after winning his primary for the Ohio House's 32nd District.
😬 Quite a day: Congressional candidate Derek Myers accidentally conceded his race while polls were still open, then un-conceded minutes later.
- He went on to predict "an impotent night" before finishing last out of 11 contenders.
💡 Lights off in Killbuck: Voters in this Holmes County village rejected an electric aggregation plan by 18 votes.
- That's perhaps unsurprising, since Holmes County is in the heart of Amish country.
🗳 Razor-thin margins: A fire district levy in Licking County passed by two votes, while Ashtabula County voters rejected allowing alcohol sales at a local campground by just one vote.
- That's nothing. James Matuszak and Connor Rose finished in an exact tie for Wood County recorder: 6,189 to 6,189 votes.
- These results might change, though, once absentee and provisional votes are tallied.
