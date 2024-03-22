Ohio's weirdest 2024 primary election results

Share on email (opens in new window)

A very good boy at the Columbus polls in 2022. Photo: Andrew Spear/Getty Images

Each election cycle, Axios Columbus scours the state's 88 counties to find the weirdest and most interesting unofficial results. Here's our 2024 primary election list:

🔎 Fun with names: Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffrey Lawless ran unopposed for another term of tackling lawless behavior.

In an O'Brien vs. O'Brien match-up two days after St. Patrick's Day, Ken defeated John (as well as Don Rankey) in the race for Delaware County treasurer.

Jack K. Daniels of New Franklin can celebrate (perhaps with some…whiskey) after winning his primary for the Ohio House's 32nd District.

😬 Quite a day: Congressional candidate Derek Myers accidentally conceded his race while polls were still open, then un-conceded minutes later.

He went on to predict "an impotent night" before finishing last out of 11 contenders.

💡 Lights off in Killbuck: Voters in this Holmes County village rejected an electric aggregation plan by 18 votes.

That's perhaps unsurprising, since Holmes County is in the heart of Amish country.

🗳 Razor-thin margins: A fire district levy in Licking County passed by two votes, while Ashtabula County voters rejected allowing alcohol sales at a local campground by just one vote.