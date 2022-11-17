Ohio's weirdest election results

👋 Tyler here. Elections are stressful, high-stakes affairs, which is why I try to seek some levity afterward by scouring the unofficial results of Ohio's 88 counties for the most unusual items I can find.

Odd levies, razor-thin margins … yeah, I'm a dork. But it's fun.

The intrigue: You'd be surprised how many results are decided by just a few votes — if that.

Every vote counts, as the village of North Robinson in Crawford County now appreciates after its levy passed 37 to 36.

Or ask Rushsylvania in Logan County, where the levy failed by one: 80 to 79.

Elsewhere in Ohio …

🥂 Drink up? While Lucasville voters in Scioto County passed a ballot option allowing a bake shop to sell beer and wine, a separate item to allow Sunday alcohol sales in the same shop failed by a single vote.

😎 Staying Cool. The citizens of Coolville in Athens County rejected a ballot issue that would have dissolved the village.

That's great news for Scooby-Doo, who hails from the fictional town of Coolsville, Ohio.

🍁 Right-wing reefer. Laurelville in Hocking County voted for a straight Republican ticket while also passing a village ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses.

🤏 Very bipartisan votes. The closest Senate margin of any Ohio county may have been in Montgomery, where voters went 49.98% for Tim Ryan and 49.78% for Vance.