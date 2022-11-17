Ohio's weirdest election results
👋 Tyler here. Elections are stressful, high-stakes affairs, which is why I try to seek some levity afterward by scouring the unofficial results of Ohio's 88 counties for the most unusual items I can find.
- Odd levies, razor-thin margins … yeah, I'm a dork. But it's fun.
The intrigue: You'd be surprised how many results are decided by just a few votes — if that.
- Every vote counts, as the village of North Robinson in Crawford County now appreciates after its levy passed 37 to 36.
- Or ask Rushsylvania in Logan County, where the levy failed by one: 80 to 79.
Elsewhere in Ohio …
🥂 Drink up? While Lucasville voters in Scioto County passed a ballot option allowing a bake shop to sell beer and wine, a separate item to allow Sunday alcohol sales in the same shop failed by a single vote.
😎 Staying Cool. The citizens of Coolville in Athens County rejected a ballot issue that would have dissolved the village.
- That's great news for Scooby-Doo, who hails from the fictional town of Coolsville, Ohio.
🍁 Right-wing reefer. Laurelville in Hocking County voted for a straight Republican ticket while also passing a village ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses.
🤏 Very bipartisan votes. The closest Senate margin of any Ohio county may have been in Montgomery, where voters went 49.98% for Tim Ryan and 49.78% for Vance.
- Another 44 citizens inexplicably voted for both candidates, invalidating their own ballots.
