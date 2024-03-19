A 2024 primary election guide for Central Ohio

Share on email (opens in new window)

Contested races for U.S. Senate and Franklin County prosecutor headline today's primary election ballot for Columbus-area voters. Why it matters: Voters will decide the eventual balance of the Senate, a new approach to criminal justice and numerous issues affecting their pocketbooks.

How it works: All registered voters are eligible for this primary, not just those tied to a political party.

Zoom in: Entrepreneur Bernie Moreno, state Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose seek the GOP Senate nomination to face incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown this November.

Former President Trump backs Moreno and campaigned here last weekend, but Dolan has made a late push in a race that has largely focused on immigration and border security issues.

The general election is expected to be an expensive toss-up race that could decide which party controls the Senate.

Also, three candidates are campaigning to replace fellow Democrat and retiring incumbent county prosecutor Gary Tyack.

The candidates are Shayla D. Favor, a Columbus City Council member, Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel for the county prosecutor's office, and Natalia S. Harris, Delaware city attorney.

Attorney John Rutan is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Across Franklin County, the ballot includes:

The fine print: Joe Biden and Donald Trump have already clinched their parties' presidential nominations, though their former opponents are still listed on the ballot.