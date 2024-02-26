Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Amid a high-profile U.S. Senate race, it's easy for local issues to be overshadowed during this primary election season. Why it matters: Thousands of voters will decide ballot items that could raise property taxes to support crucial public services like schools, police and fire departments.

Between the lines: While Ohio primaries are usually in May, this year's is March 19, due to the presidential election.

Voter turnout is higher and the ballot tends to be a little more crowded, though local officials tell us the decision to place ballot items ultimately comes down to funding needs and cycles.

For example, last May, no Franklin County government or school district put a property tax issue before voters, a rare occurrence.

Zoom in: Levies are up for a vote in six communities across Franklin County.

Valleyview: a repeat of last November's failed effort for new operating funds.

Grandview Heights: renewal of an existing tax for operations.

Clinton and Mifflin townships are requesting new police levies, and new fire levies are proposed in Norwich and Pleasant townships.

Find your township.

What we're watching: Perry Township trustees removed a police levy from the ballot earlier this month and will likely ask for a smaller one in November.

They're awaiting property tax calculations for pending residential developments that will bring more funds into the township, Trustee Chet Chaney tells Axios.

Pro tip: Use the county auditor's levy estimator to see exactly how your community's levy would affect your property taxes if approved.

Meanwhile, three school districts in neighboring counties — Olentangy, Madison-Plains and Teays Valley — are seeking bonds to fund sizable construction projects to accommodate our region's explosive population growth.

What's next: To avoid election day lines, vote early, in person at your local board of elections, or by mail.