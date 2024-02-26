Feb 26, 2024 - News

Local tax levies on the March primary ballot

Amid a high-profile U.S. Senate race, it's easy for local issues to be overshadowed during this primary election season.

Why it matters: Thousands of voters will decide ballot items that could raise property taxes to support crucial public services like schools, police and fire departments.

Between the lines: While Ohio primaries are usually in May, this year's is March 19, due to the presidential election.

  • Voter turnout is higher and the ballot tends to be a little more crowded, though local officials tell us the decision to place ballot items ultimately comes down to funding needs and cycles.
  • For example, last May, no Franklin County government or school district put a property tax issue before voters, a rare occurrence.

Zoom in: Levies are up for a vote in six communities across Franklin County.

What we're watching: Perry Township trustees removed a police levy from the ballot earlier this month and will likely ask for a smaller one in November.

  • They're awaiting property tax calculations for pending residential developments that will bring more funds into the township, Trustee Chet Chaney tells Axios.

Pro tip: Use the county auditor's levy estimator to see exactly how your community's levy would affect your property taxes if approved.

Meanwhile, three school districts in neighboring counties — Olentangy, Madison-Plains and Teays Valley — are seeking bonds to fund sizable construction projects to accommodate our region's explosive population growth.

What's next: To avoid election day lines, vote early, in person at your local board of elections, or by mail.

