Amid a high-profile U.S. Senate race, it's easy for local issues to be overshadowed during this primary election season.
Why it matters: Thousands of voters will decide ballot items that could raise property taxes to support crucial public services like schools, police and fire departments.
Between the lines: While Ohio primaries are usually in May, this year's is March 19, due to the presidential election.
- Voter turnout is higher and the ballot tends to be a little more crowded, though local officials tell us the decision to place ballot items ultimately comes down to funding needs and cycles.
- For example, last May, no Franklin County government or school district put a property tax issue before voters, a rare occurrence.
Zoom in: Levies are up for a vote in six communities across Franklin County.
What we're watching: Perry Township trustees removed a police levy from the ballot earlier this month and will likely ask for a smaller one in November.
- They're awaiting property tax calculations for pending residential developments that will bring more funds into the township, Trustee Chet Chaney tells Axios.
Pro tip: Use the county auditor's levy estimator to see exactly how your community's levy would affect your property taxes if approved.
Meanwhile, three school districts in neighboring counties — Olentangy, Madison-Plains and Teays Valley — are seeking bonds to fund sizable construction projects to accommodate our region's explosive population growth.
What's next: To avoid election day lines, vote early, in person at your local board of elections, or by mail.