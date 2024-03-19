Share on email (opens in new window)

A surge of new Gen Z voters in Ohio has caught the attention of the Civics Center, a nonpartisan group aiming to boost voter registration numbers. By the numbers: From late August to Jan. 6, the number of 18-year-old Ohioans registered to vote increased by 35%, to nearly 50,000 people, the group reports.

That's an average of about 3,000 new voters per month.

Between the lines: High-stakes political issues — including gerrymandering, abortion access and trans rights — could be a motivator, the group hypothesizes.

Yes, but: Just under 32% of eligible 18-year-olds statewide are registered.

Franklin County's numbers are slightly higher, at about 34%.

What's next: It's too late to register for today's primary election, but there's plenty of time to do it before November's general election.

Anyone who will be 18 by Nov. 5 can register now.

Register online in a matter of minutes.