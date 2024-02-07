Ohio abandons plans to restrict trans care for adults

Ohio has scrapped plans to restrict gender-affirming health care for adults

following backlash over a proposal issued last month.

Why it matters: Ohio's proposed limits would have been the toughest restrictions on transition-related care for adults in the country, transgender rights advocates said.

Driving the news: The Ohio health department said comments it received in recent weeks showed "significant interest in the original draft's impact on adult patients," according to a Wednesday memo.

The proposal would have required adults to get approval from an endocrinologist and psychiatrist to receive gender-affirming care.

Ohio still plans to require that health care facilities show that mental health professionals and endocrinologists are directly involved in gender-affirming care for minors.

Ohio will also still require providers to report to the state each gender dysphoria diagnosis, any time they initiate treatment and details about when treatment is stopped.

What they're saying: "I'm incredibly relieved that I'll be able to access gender-affirming care in Ohio," said Cam Ogden, a transgender rights activist living in the state, adding that she is still concerned about the reporting rules.

What's next: State agencies must still finalize the rules. They will then go to a public hearing and review from a legislative committee, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine said.