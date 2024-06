Share on email (opens in new window)

Mar 1, 2024 - Things to Do

🕺 Celebrate Indian and Asian cultures with a series of musical and dancing performances. 6:30pm Friday, 5600 Post Road, Dublin. $15.

🧠Test your knowledge of Dunder Mifflin during "The Office" Trivia at The Sanctuary.

8pm Friday, 618 Neil Ave. $15 per player, 21+.

🍺 Try your favorite Buckeye State brews at the Pick Ohio Beer Festival at the Combustion Brewery & Taproom.

Noon-3pm and 3:30-6:30pm Saturday, 80 W. Church St., Pickerington. $60, comes with tasting glass and pours of all festival beers.

ğŸŽ­ Catch a performance of "The Producers" by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus.

7:30pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday, Roth/Resler Theater, 1125 College Ave. $30.

🌲 Explore the Inniswood Metro Gardens and complete a spring scavenger hunt picked up inside the Innis House.

1-3pm Sunday, 940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville. Free!

✈ Take musical flight with the New Albany Symphony as it brings the story of Orville and Wilbur Wright to life.

3pm Sunday, McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Road. $10-25.

A sensory friendly concert is planned for 11:30am Saturday.

Plus: Flex your muscles at the Arnold Sports Festival, running throughout this weekend.