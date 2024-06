Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Icelander Hafthor Bjornsson, aka "The Mountain," at the 2019 Arnold Sports Festival. Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He's back! Once again, the Arnold Sports Festival is taking over the convention center. Why it matters: It's a massive boon to our local economy, drawing over 100,000 visitors from around the globe.

The four-day fitness event is one of the world's largest, with dozens of physique and strength competitions and an expo featuring hundreds of vendors.

What we're watching: "Game of Thrones" star Hafthor "The Mountain" Bjornsson is competing in Saturday's Arnold Strongman Classic for the first time since winning three straight titles from 2018-2020 and briefly retiring.

Plus: A new Stack3d pavilion will highlight supplements, functional foods and energy drink brands new to the expo.

Pro tip: The Sunday Showcase ($35) guarantees a "Governator" sighting, but Arnold also explores the expo and other events.

He'll speak at Friday and Saturday's pro bodybuilding shows, too ($60-120).

💭 Our thought bubble: Don't fret if you're an amateur. With contests ranging from powerlifting to medieval fighting and foosball, you'll find something to enjoy — even if it's just the people watching.

If you go: Expo: 10am-7pm tomorrow ($45) and Saturday ($55) and 10am-4pm Sunday ($35). $100 weekend pass. Kids under 15 free!