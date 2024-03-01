Share on email (opens in new window)

A balcony view of a Columbus Symphony dress rehearsal in a seat that cost one-fifth the price of a normal show. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

I enjoy hearing the Columbus Symphony perform, but am often too busy to attend weekend concerts. So I went to my first Friday morning dress rehearsal as part of our "Never Have I Ever" series. Why it matters: It is a mesmerizing experience to watch and hear true artists at work.

The intrigue: The Ohio Theatre was surprisingly crowded with retirees, families and student field trips. I even saw a well-behaved baby in the balcony.

My $16 seat, which came with complimentary doughnuts and coffee, would have cost $84 for a normal show.

What they said: "You know this is just a practice, right?" guest conductor Carl St. Clair joked to the audience.

"Most cities don't have this many people at a regular concert."

How it worked: St. Clair conducted each piece in full, shouting things to players like "phrasing!" that could be heard across the concert hall.

Musicians occasionally stood during the music to ask one another questions, while pianist Claire Huangci wrote notes on her tablet.

After finishing, the group ran back through a few trouble spots before moving to the next piece.

Between the lines: The rehearsal offered life lessons you don't often receive at 10 in the morning:

🎹 Tchaikovsky is still Tchaikovsky, even in jeans.

Audience members and musicians alike wore very casual dress — Huangci performed in a tank top and jeans — proving that great art trumps formality.

Classical music can feel stuffy, but the Columbus Symphony tries to make it accessible through pop culture tie-ins, family shows and performing in other communities.

😤 Haters are always gonna hate.

Tchaikovsky learned this long before Taylor Swift did. He first showed his magnificent Piano Concerto No. 1 to a friend, who dismissed it as worthless and needing to be rewritten.

But he published the concerto as is. Audiences in Columbus and around the globe are still paying to hear it nearly 150 years later.

❤ There's no substitute for live music.

Another rehearsal highlight was "Alone Together," a stirring piece from 2021 depicting life and death during the pandemic.

The shared listening experience, with all the memories evoked, was indescribably beautiful.

If you go: Three more dress rehearsals are planned for this season in April and May. Get tickets.

What's next: The group, which has played at the ornate venue for over 50 years, plans to build a dedicated performance space on the Scioto Peninsula that could open as early as 2028, WOSU reports.