What it's like taking a class at Glass Axis
After writing about my first Buckeyes game last fall, I asked readers for more "never have I ever" recommendations — things you must cross off your list to be considered a true Columbusite.
One recommendation: A class at Glass Axis, a nonprofit art studio in Franklinton.
- They offer hot glass blowing and sculpting lessons, as well as classes with cold pieces that are heated later. I chose the latter ($45).
How it works: Our group assembled glass scraps into mosaics to be melted and fused into decorative night light covers.
- You can cut a colored glass sheet into shapes by scoring the surface with a small blade and cracking it with pliers. Adding glass beads, powders and thin noodles creates different effects.
- We glued our creations onto a clear glass square that will be heated in a kiln to a maximum temperature of 1,425 degrees. After cooling, it's attached to the light.
Quick take: You may think the lack of fire means it's easier work — but it's a tedious process that certainly makes you appreciate those who do it for a living.
- I shattered a few pieces into shards before finally getting the hang of it.
What's next: I'll pick up my two lights in a week and share a photo.
State of play: If you're considering trying this yourself, there's no better time than now.
- After 10 years at 610 W. Town St., Glass Axis plans to move into a new studio later this year, due to the eventual redevelopment of its current site into apartments.
- Its new location was initially supposed to be on the South Side, but the studio's website says it's still in the process of finding a new home.
Pro tip: Classes are small and fill up fast!
Plus: Stop by from 6-8pm tonight to see a gallery exhibition during Franklinton Fridays, or attend a Glassquerade fundraiser Feb. 17 benefiting moving costs.
🙏 Thanks to reader Brian B. for the suggestion!
