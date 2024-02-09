What it's like taking a class at Glass Axis

Share on email (opens in new window)

Alissa and her husband Brandon at the mosaic-making table. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

After writing about my first Buckeyes game last fall, I asked readers for more "never have I ever" recommendations — things you must cross off your list to be considered a true Columbusite.

One recommendation: A class at Glass Axis, a nonprofit art studio in Franklinton.

They offer hot glass blowing and sculpting lessons, as well as classes with cold pieces that are heated later. I chose the latter ($45).

How it works: Our group assembled glass scraps into mosaics to be melted and fused into decorative night light covers.

You can cut a colored glass sheet into shapes by scoring the surface with a small blade and cracking it with pliers. Adding glass beads, powders and thin noodles creates different effects.

We glued our creations onto a clear glass square that will be heated in a kiln to a maximum temperature of 1,425 degrees. After cooling, it's attached to the light.

A tabletop full of supplies used to make fused night lights at Glass Axis.

Quick take: You may think the lack of fire means it's easier work — but it's a tedious process that certainly makes you appreciate those who do it for a living.

I shattered a few pieces into shards before finally getting the hang of it.

What's next: I'll pick up my two lights in a week and share a photo.

State of play: If you're considering trying this yourself, there's no better time than now.

After 10 years at 610 W. Town St., Glass Axis plans to move into a new studio later this year, due to the eventual redevelopment of its current site into apartments.

Its new location was initially supposed to be on the South Side, but the studio's website says it's still in the process of finding a new home.

Pro tip: Classes are small and fill up fast!

Plus: Stop by from 6-8pm tonight to see a gallery exhibition during Franklinton Fridays, or attend a Glassquerade fundraiser Feb. 17 benefiting moving costs.

🙏 Thanks to reader Brian B. for the suggestion!

The class' eight night light plates sit inside an open kiln, waiting to be fused at an extremely high temperature.