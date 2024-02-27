Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Franklin County still has millions of dollars in pandemic relief money to spend in the coming three years, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Years after the final pandemic lockdown, local governments are still using relief funds to support public services and make infrastructure improvements.

Driving the news: Franklin County commissioners will vote this morning to allocate three "COVID-19 Recovery Grants" toward local nonprofits:

$1 million to Lutheran Social Services to fund the CHOICES Domestic Violence Shelter.

$1 million to Community Partners Youth Development to support a business resource hub for "minority and underserved entrepreneurs."

$300,000 to Besa Community Inc. for events in "distressed" neighborhoods that connect women and children with social services.

The big picture: The county received $256 million in American Rescue Plan funding after President Biden signed the law in 2021.

County officials came into 2024 with around $51 million still left to allocate.

What they're saying: This spending is guided by community input received back in 2021, spokesperson Tyler Lowry tells us.

"Our strategy [since] then has been to focus first on addressing the public health aspects of the pandemic and then on community agencies and programs that will help Franklin County families get ahead in the future."

Zoom in: The funds initially supported the pandemic response, per a chart of Franklin County ARP projects provided to Axios, such as mask enforcement and communicating public health guidance.

It also helped pay for a "pandemic floor" at the OSU Wexner Medical Center and vaccine incentives for county employees.

The commissioners can also use funds to support local businesses, nonprofits, tourism efforts and public infrastructure projects like road and ditch repairs.

ARP money has paid for youth summer camps, student reading programs and COSI science projects for families to complete while stuck at home.

Funds went toward constructing 44 affordable housing units in Franklinton and expanding the Columbus Ronald McDonald House.

And $50,000 even went to revive the Red, White & Boom fireworks show in 2022.

What we're watching: The remaining ARP funds need to be pledged by the end of this year and fully spent by the county by the end of 2026.