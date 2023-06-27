Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A health care professional suits up to enter a COVID-19 patient's room in Van Wert County Hospital's intensive care unit in 2020. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

The OSU Wexner Medical Center is building a "pandemic floor" inside its new inpatient hospital tower to better handle a potential wave of patients suffering from infectious diseases.

Why it matters: The project shows how medical experts are preparing for future public health emergencies beyond COVID-19.

Driving the news: Franklin County commissioners will vote Tuesday on a resolution to invest $3.2 million in federal pandemic relief funds toward the project.

Details: The funding would pay for installation of a dedicated exhaust system on one floor of the 1.9-million-square-foot facility set to open in 2026.

The hospital could convert the floor into a 60-bed negative pressure unit in case of a future pandemic or other public health need, Wexner Medical Center spokesperson Marti Leitch tells Axios.

Flashback: Ohio turned non-medical facilities into emergency surge hospitals early in the pandemic but those were never used and hospitals were overrun with COVID patients more than 18 months later.