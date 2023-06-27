Wexner Medical Center to build "pandemic floor"
The OSU Wexner Medical Center is building a "pandemic floor" inside its new inpatient hospital tower to better handle a potential wave of patients suffering from infectious diseases.
Why it matters: The project shows how medical experts are preparing for future public health emergencies beyond COVID-19.
Driving the news: Franklin County commissioners will vote Tuesday on a resolution to invest $3.2 million in federal pandemic relief funds toward the project.
Details: The funding would pay for installation of a dedicated exhaust system on one floor of the 1.9-million-square-foot facility set to open in 2026.
- The hospital could convert the floor into a 60-bed negative pressure unit in case of a future pandemic or other public health need, Wexner Medical Center spokesperson Marti Leitch tells Axios.
Flashback: Ohio turned non-medical facilities into emergency surge hospitals early in the pandemic but those were never used and hospitals were overrun with COVID patients more than 18 months later.
- Andrew Thomas, the chief clinical officer at Wexner Medical Center, helped lead the state's pandemic response and repeatedly expressed concern with hospital overcrowding.
