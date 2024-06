Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: ERA5; Chart: Will Chase/Axios This year's global temperatures are picking up right where 2023 ended: in all-time record high territory, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports. What's happening: A streak of Earth's warmest months ever continued through mid-February, with no indications of a cooldown.

The majority of the warming is due to human-caused climate change, per recent analyses, with a boost from natural climate variability in the form of El Niño.

Zoom in: Even with our recent colder temperatures and snow, the Columbus area is still trending well above average for high temperatures this month.

Through Sunday, the average daily high temperature this month was 50.4, per the National Weather Service — 10 degrees higher than what's normal.

Yes, but: Ohio is still capable of pulling seasonal tricks on us, so don't put those winter coats away just yet.

The median date of our area's last spring freeze is April 16, data between 1991 and 2020 shows.