January was the 9th-straight warmest month on record, early data shows

Map showing temperature anomalies for North America and the Arctic on Feb. 4, showing patterns present since mid-to-late January. Image: Climate Reanalyzer

Some early data is in on global temperatures in January 2024, and it likely set a record for the warmest January.

The big picture: The information, gleaned from the Japan Meteorological Agency's JRA-55 data set, shows that January now makes nine straight months that have set record highs.

The development is not surprising, given recent trends and the strong El Niño in the tropical Pacific.

Yes, but: Early expectations are that 2024 stands a good chance to beat 2023's annual temperature record. But there are signs that La Niña conditions may follow the strong El Niño toward the middle to end of the year.

If that happens, it could exert slight cooling on global average surface temperatures.

