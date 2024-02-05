34 mins ago - Energy & Environment
January was the 9th-straight warmest month on record, early data shows
Some early data is in on global temperatures in January 2024, and it likely set a record for the warmest January.
The big picture: The information, gleaned from the Japan Meteorological Agency's JRA-55 data set, shows that January now makes nine straight months that have set record highs.
- The development is not surprising, given recent trends and the strong El Niño in the tropical Pacific.
Yes, but: Early expectations are that 2024 stands a good chance to beat 2023's annual temperature record. But there are signs that La Niña conditions may follow the strong El Niño toward the middle to end of the year.
- If that happens, it could exert slight cooling on global average surface temperatures.
