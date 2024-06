Share on email (opens in new window)

The two lobster dishes on Milestone 229's Valentine's Day menu: lobster ravioli over succotash, left, and twin lobster tails over risotto and green beans. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Downtown's only riverfront restaurant, Milestone 229, is mostly known for its ideal location. Recently I wondered: Should it be known for its food, too? So I went to investigate.

What I ate: A Valentine's Day special of picture-perfect twin lobster tails atop buttery lemon herb risotto and crisp green beans ($32).

The risotto could've been a little more lemon-forward but, otherwise, no complaints.

If you're craving shellfish on a normal day, try the equally delicious lobster ravioli ($38), a sweet dish with generous portions of claw meat, succotash underneath and sherry sauce on top.

For dessert: A bruleed vanilla bean cheesecake ($13) with a caramelized top and strawberries.

Bonus points for not making me pick between creme brulee and cheesecake!

A combination of creme brulee and cheesecake — the best of both worlds!

The bottom line: While the riverfront views in a unique, circle-shaped building are great — especially in the summer when the patio is open — the food is definitely worth the trip, too.

If you go: 10am-3pm and 4-9pm Sunday. 11am-9pm Monday-Thursday. 11am-10pm Friday-Saturday. 229 Civic Center Drive.

ICYMI: Cafe Overlook on the Franklin County Courthouse's 16th floor is a casual lunch option with a panoramic skyline view that's also worth seeing.

Milestone 229 is known for its floor-to-ceiling windows on the Scioto River, but its food is solid too.