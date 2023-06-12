Cafe Overlook: Downtown food with a view

Share on email (opens in new window)

The view from Cafe Overlook on the 16th floor of the Franklin County Courthouse. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

A stunning panorama and solid food options greet those who venture up to the Franklin County Courthouse's 16th floor.

State of play: Cafe Overlook looks like a standard cafeteria-style restaurant — but it does more than feed government employees and courthouse visitors.

The space opened last year as a workforce development project jointly managed by the county and Service!, a local nonprofit that supports hospitality workers.

Commissioners initially invested $450,000 and intended to commit $1 million annually for three years, the Dispatch reports.

How it works: The partners will connect aspiring chefs and restaurant owners with personalized, hands-on training for future careers.

Along with paying a living wage, the county offers workers health insurance, child care services and transportation.

👋 Alissa and Tyler here. We met there recently for lunch and were impressed by the hefty sandwiches and friendly digs.

The views of downtown and the Brewery District are spectacular, and we both noticed that the view from above has more treetops than you'd expect.

A BLT ($5.50) and a chicken sandwich ($10.50) with spiral-cut steak fries. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Yes, but: Ordering was a bit confusing, with three different registers for food, drinks and coffee.

It also takes a little effort to find parking and go through courthouse security.

The bottom line: If you have the time, we recommend visiting to support a deliciously good cause and see perhaps the best little-known view of the city.

🍽 If you go: 373 S. High St., 16th floor. 8am-3pm Monday-Friday.