Cafe Overlook: Downtown food with a view

Tyler Buchanan
An overhead view of downtown

The view from Cafe Overlook on the 16th floor of the Franklin County Courthouse. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

A stunning panorama and solid food options greet those who venture up to the Franklin County Courthouse's 16th floor.

State of play: Cafe Overlook looks like a standard cafeteria-style restaurant — but it does more than feed government employees and courthouse visitors.

How it works: The partners will connect aspiring chefs and restaurant owners with personalized, hands-on training for future careers.

  • Along with paying a living wage, the county offers workers health insurance, child care services and transportation.

👋 Alissa and Tyler here. We met there recently for lunch and were impressed by the hefty sandwiches and friendly digs.

  • The views of downtown and the Brewery District are spectacular, and we both noticed that the view from above has more treetops than you'd expect.
Two photos of sandwiches, a BLT and a chicken sandwich, with thick cut spiral fries
A BLT ($5.50) and a chicken sandwich ($10.50) with spiral-cut steak fries. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

Yes, but: Ordering was a bit confusing, with three different registers for food, drinks and coffee.

  • It also takes a little effort to find parking and go through courthouse security.

The bottom line: If you have the time, we recommend visiting to support a deliciously good cause and see perhaps the best little-known view of the city.

🍽 If you go: 373 S. High St., 16th floor. 8am-3pm Monday-Friday.

