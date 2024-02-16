32 mins ago - News

Where to watch the April 8 total solar eclipse

A map of the April 8 eclipse's path of totality as it crosses Ohio

Screenshot: Courtesy of Ohio.org

If you haven't made plans for April 8's total solar eclipse, it's crunch time.

Why it matters: The once-in-a-lifetime experience is a major tourism boon — and lodging in prime viewing locations and protective glasses are going fast.

  • The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next one won't be until 2099.

The big picture: Preparations for April's festivities are a year in the making.

The latest: With about two months to go — a mere 52 days to be exact — TourismOhio launched a website to help residents and out-of-state visitors plan their celestial celebrations.

  • Those road tripping toward the centerline can explore the site's interactive map of Ohio counties for recommendations on eclipse-related attractions and other things to do.

What's happening: The shadowy path of full totality, where it will start to look like dawn around 2pm, will cover a 124-mile-wide swath of the Buckeye State. It will cover many major cities, including Akron, Cleveland, Dayton, Lima, Mansfield and Findlay.

  • Franklin County will be in partial totality, along with Delaware, Madison and Licking counties.

Zoom in: Downtown Columbus will be at 99.6% totality, so Columbusites don't need to travel too far to see the main event, according to COSI's website outlining its viewing plans.

Pro tip: To avoid massive crowds, steer clear of Cleveland, which is also hosting the Guardians home opener that day and the NCAA Women's Final Four the prior weekend.

What we're watching: We'll keep you updated on other local activities as they're announced.

