If you haven't made plans for April 8's total solar eclipse, it's crunch time. Why it matters: The once-in-a-lifetime experience is a major tourism boon — and lodging in prime viewing locations and protective glasses are going fast. The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next one won't be until 2099.

The big picture: Preparations for April's festivities are a year in the making.

Last year, Ohio lawmakers approved $1 million in the state budget for eclipse security in anticipation of the large crowds and potential emergency-related costs.

Most local school districts have already canceled classes for the day.

The latest: With about two months to go — a mere 52 days to be exact — TourismOhio launched a website to help residents and out-of-state visitors plan their celestial celebrations.

Those road tripping toward the centerline can explore the site's interactive map of Ohio counties for recommendations on eclipse-related attractions and other things to do.

What's happening: The shadowy path of full totality, where it will start to look like dawn around 2pm, will cover a 124-mile-wide swath of the Buckeye State. It will cover many major cities, including Akron, Cleveland, Dayton, Lima, Mansfield and Findlay.

Franklin County will be in partial totality, along with Delaware, Madison and Licking counties.

Zoom in: Downtown Columbus will be at 99.6% totality, so Columbusites don't need to travel too far to see the main event, according to COSI's website outlining its viewing plans.

Pro tip: To avoid massive crowds, steer clear of Cleveland, which is also hosting the Guardians home opener that day and the NCAA Women's Final Four the prior weekend.

What we're watching: We'll keep you updated on other local activities as they're announced.

📬 We want to know: What are your eclipse plans? Email [email protected].