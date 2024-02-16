Where to watch the April 8 total solar eclipse
If you haven't made plans for April 8's total solar eclipse, it's crunch time.
Why it matters: The once-in-a-lifetime experience is a major tourism boon — and lodging in prime viewing locations and protective glasses are going fast.
- The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806. The next one won't be until 2099.
The big picture: Preparations for April's festivities are a year in the making.
- Last year, Ohio lawmakers approved $1 million in the state budget for eclipse security in anticipation of the large crowds and potential emergency-related costs.
- Most local school districts have already canceled classes for the day.
The latest: With about two months to go — a mere 52 days to be exact — TourismOhio launched a website to help residents and out-of-state visitors plan their celestial celebrations.
- Those road tripping toward the centerline can explore the site's interactive map of Ohio counties for recommendations on eclipse-related attractions and other things to do.
What's happening: The shadowy path of full totality, where it will start to look like dawn around 2pm, will cover a 124-mile-wide swath of the Buckeye State. It will cover many major cities, including Akron, Cleveland, Dayton, Lima, Mansfield and Findlay.
- Franklin County will be in partial totality, along with Delaware, Madison and Licking counties.
Zoom in: Downtown Columbus will be at 99.6% totality, so Columbusites don't need to travel too far to see the main event, according to COSI's website outlining its viewing plans.
- Nearby Alum Creek and Delaware are among over 20 state parks preparing for a surge of visitors.
- A list of other local viewing parties from WBNS-TV, including the zoo, farms and other parks.
- Plus: Where to find eclipse glasses in Columbus.
Pro tip: To avoid massive crowds, steer clear of Cleveland, which is also hosting the Guardians home opener that day and the NCAA Women's Final Four the prior weekend.
What we're watching: We'll keep you updated on other local activities as they're announced.
