Where to find eclipse glasses in Columbus
Don't wait till April to buy eclipse glasses or you likely won't find any.
Why it matters: Looking at the eclipse without proper glasses could damage your vision.
- To ensure safe viewing, you must wear ones that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.
Be smart: Counterfeit products are flooding the market and you may not be able to tell if the glasses are a scam.
Some reputable sources:
- Columbus library branches, starting March 18 — free!
- World of Photography, 1104 Goodale Blvd., Grandview. $5.
- Group packs from COSI. Minimum of 30, $75.
- A list of American Astronomical Society-approved vendors.
Pro tip: Many viewing parties will offer glasses, but recommend bringing your own if possible.
What they're saying: "By mid-March 2024, we expect to start hearing reports about various sellers running out of stock," Richard Tresch Fienberg, a senior adviser at the American Astronomical Society, tells Axios' Analis Bailey. "It'll get worse the closer we get to April 8."
