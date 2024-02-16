Where to find eclipse glasses in Columbus

Don't wait till April to buy eclipse glasses or you likely won't find any. Why it matters: Looking at the eclipse without proper glasses could damage your vision.

To ensure safe viewing, you must wear ones that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.

Be smart: Counterfeit products are flooding the market and you may not be able to tell if the glasses are a scam.

Some reputable sources:

Pro tip: Many viewing parties will offer glasses, but recommend bringing your own if possible.

What they're saying: "By mid-March 2024, we expect to start hearing reports about various sellers running out of stock," Richard Tresch Fienberg, a senior adviser at the American Astronomical Society, tells Axios' Analis Bailey. "It'll get worse the closer we get to April 8."