A first look at Columbus' future airport terminal

A rendering of the inside of Columbus' future airport terminal.

A look inside the future CMH terminal.

Plans for a new terminal at John Glenn International Airport are progressing, with a new website to track updates and check out renderings.

Why it matters: Our region's soaring air travel demand is driving the $2 billion project to replace the current terminal, which opened in 1958.

What to expect: The modernized terminal will feature one large, streamlined concourse instead of three separate ones. It'll add seven additional gates, for 36 in all, with room for expansion.

  • New food and beverage options are planned, along with a 5,000-car parking garage.

Between the lines: Local labor unions are pushing for a community benefit agreement to ensure area workers are hired at fair wages for the project.

What's next: Terminal construction is expected to start later this year, atop two parking lots. The parking garage is planned for the current McDonald's site.

  • The expansion's targeted opening is 2029 — the airport's 100th anniversary.
A rendering of the new Columbus airport terminal with plains flying in and out.
An overview of the new CMH terminal, which will feature additional gates.
