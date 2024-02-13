A look inside the future CMH terminal. Renderings: Courtesy of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority

Plans for a new terminal at John Glenn International Airport are progressing, with a new website to track updates and check out renderings.

Why it matters: Our region's soaring air travel demand is driving the $2 billion project to replace the current terminal, which opened in 1958.

What to expect: The modernized terminal will feature one large, streamlined concourse instead of three separate ones. It'll add seven additional gates, for 36 in all, with room for expansion.

New food and beverage options are planned, along with a 5,000-car parking garage.

Between the lines: Local labor unions are pushing for a community benefit agreement to ensure area workers are hired at fair wages for the project.

What's next: Terminal construction is expected to start later this year, atop two parking lots. The parking garage is planned for the current McDonald's site.

The expansion's targeted opening is 2029 — the airport's 100th anniversary.