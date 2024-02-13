A first look at Columbus' future airport terminal
Plans for a new terminal at John Glenn International Airport are progressing, with a new website to track updates and check out renderings.
Why it matters: Our region's soaring air travel demand is driving the $2 billion project to replace the current terminal, which opened in 1958.
What to expect: The modernized terminal will feature one large, streamlined concourse instead of three separate ones. It'll add seven additional gates, for 36 in all, with room for expansion.
- New food and beverage options are planned, along with a 5,000-car parking garage.
Between the lines: Local labor unions are pushing for a community benefit agreement to ensure area workers are hired at fair wages for the project.
What's next: Terminal construction is expected to start later this year, atop two parking lots. The parking garage is planned for the current McDonald's site.
- The expansion's targeted opening is 2029 — the airport's 100th anniversary.
