Columbus flight destinations are at a record high

Data: Columbus Regional Airport Authority; Map: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

Columbus' two airports are offering more nonstop destinations than ever before, with about 50 routes served on 11 airlines.

Why it matters: As our region has grown in recent decades, so have options for air travelers — but the pandemic put some expansions on hold and led to some existing routes being canceled.

Yes, but: Things are looking up this year, thanks to recent flight additions at John Glenn International Airport (CMH) and an anticipated record number of travelers.

Flying the news: Much of the recent boost is attributable to Breeze Airways, a low-cost airline that launched here in summer 2021 and has since expanded to serve 10 nonstop destinations.

And the growth continues, with Delta announcing last month that nonstop flights to Salt Lake City are returning June 7, 2024.

What's next: Planning continues on a new, larger and modernized terminal for CMH to accommodate the increase in air travel.

Construction could start as early as next year on the $2 billion project, aiming for completion in 2029 for the airport's 100th anniversary, the Dispatch reports.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Regional Airport Authority is working to secure service to unserved in-demand destinations — particularly Portland, San Antonio and San Diego, spokesperson Sarah McQuaide tells Axios.

Destinations that need more flights, such as Los Angeles, are also being targeted, along with more international destinations, such as Europe, she says.

Currently local travelers' only international nonstop options are Toronto and Cancún, Mexico.

Of note: The authority also oversees Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) in southern Franklin County. It's primarily a cargo airport but offers several flights to the south on Allegiant Airlines, though nothing new has been recently added.

