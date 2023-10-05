Columbus flight destinations are at a record high
Columbus' two airports are offering more nonstop destinations than ever before, with about 50 routes served on 11 airlines.
Why it matters: As our region has grown in recent decades, so have options for air travelers — but the pandemic put some expansions on hold and led to some existing routes being canceled.
Yes, but: Things are looking up this year, thanks to recent flight additions at John Glenn International Airport (CMH) and an anticipated record number of travelers.
Flying the news: Much of the recent boost is attributable to Breeze Airways, a low-cost airline that launched here in summer 2021 and has since expanded to serve 10 nonstop destinations.
- And the growth continues, with Delta announcing last month that nonstop flights to Salt Lake City are returning June 7, 2024.
What's next: Planning continues on a new, larger and modernized terminal for CMH to accommodate the increase in air travel.
- Construction could start as early as next year on the $2 billion project, aiming for completion in 2029 for the airport's 100th anniversary, the Dispatch reports.
Meanwhile, the Columbus Regional Airport Authority is working to secure service to unserved in-demand destinations — particularly Portland, San Antonio and San Diego, spokesperson Sarah McQuaide tells Axios.
- Destinations that need more flights, such as Los Angeles, are also being targeted, along with more international destinations, such as Europe, she says.
- Currently local travelers' only international nonstop options are Toronto and Cancún, Mexico.
Of note: The authority also oversees Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) in southern Franklin County. It's primarily a cargo airport but offers several flights to the south on Allegiant Airlines, though nothing new has been recently added.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.