Columbus' expensive, public bathrooms finally open
It took millions of dollars and years of delays, but three permanent bathrooms in downtown Columbus are finally set to open today.
Catch up quick: Columbus spent more than $2 million in pandemic relief funds on the project and hired the Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District to administer it.
- But the effort was "clogged up by a host of regulatory and operational problems," as the Dispatch put it.
Eye-popping stat: A total of 1,005 days passed between the first allocation of money in May 2021 and today's grand opening.
- That means the installation of three bathrooms lasted longer than …
🏗 The construction of Nationwide Arena, Huntington Park or Lower.com Field.
📘 Columbus Metropolitan Library's main branch renovations.
🎨 The creation of the giant "Gavel" sculpture.
🏫 Kristina Johnson's OSU presidency.
