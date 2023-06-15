Share on email (opens in new window)

Metaphors abound in Columbus' lengthy and increasingly expensive effort to build new downtown public bathrooms.

State of play: City Council first invested $875,000 in federal pandemic relief money "to develop downtown public restroom facilities" in 2021, $404,000 more last year and an additional $790,000 last week.

That brings the total cost to over $2 million — $1.54 million toward construction and $525,000 to the Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District to administer the project.

What they're saying: Capital Crossroads program coordinator Mark Klingler told WOSU inflation and unexpected design costs are to blame.

The three stainless steel restrooms will be placed, respectively, at the intersections of Long and High, West Lynn and High and Broad and Third streets.

"I expect once they're in place, their value will be very quickly recognized, and there will be a demand for other restrooms downtown and in other places in the city," Klingler said.

The bottom line: We expect these to be a welcome addition to downtown, but wonder if so much money needed to be flushed down the drain for it.