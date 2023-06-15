2 hours ago - Health
Columbus spending $2M on public bathrooms
Metaphors abound in Columbus' lengthy and increasingly expensive effort to build new downtown public bathrooms.
State of play: City Council first invested $875,000 in federal pandemic relief money "to develop downtown public restroom facilities" in 2021, $404,000 more last year and an additional $790,000 last week.
- That brings the total cost to over $2 million — $1.54 million toward construction and $525,000 to the Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District to administer the project.
What they're saying: Capital Crossroads program coordinator Mark Klingler told WOSU inflation and unexpected design costs are to blame.
- The three stainless steel restrooms will be placed, respectively, at the intersections of Long and High, West Lynn and High and Broad and Third streets.
- "I expect once they're in place, their value will be very quickly recognized, and there will be a demand for other restrooms downtown and in other places in the city," Klingler said.
The bottom line: We expect these to be a welcome addition to downtown, but wonder if so much money needed to be flushed down the drain for it.
