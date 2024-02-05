16 mins ago - News

Library system gears up for more rebuilds

Columbus metropolitan library branches, by project type
Source: Columbus Metropolitan Library; Map: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

A new linear park is not the only makeover planned in the Linden area.

  • The neighborhood library at 2223 Cleveland Ave., just a few hundred feet from the proposed Green Line, will soon be completely rebuilt.

Why it matters: This is part of a long-term project by the Columbus Metropolitan Library system to bring "21st century libraries" to the whole region.

Details: The Linden branch will close Feb. 17 and its collection will temporarily move to 1990 Jefferson Ave., next to the Linmoor Education Center.

  • A new branch that will more than double in size will open sometime in 2025.

State of play: Thirteen branches have already been renovated, expanded or rebuilt since 2014, spokesperson Ben Zenitsky tells Axios.

  • The most recent reopening was in Gahanna last March, featuring a new children's area, School Help Center and larger book collection.

What's next: A rebuilt Reynoldsburg branch will open later this year, Zenitsky says.

  • Three other branch reopenings are planned in 2025: Barnett, Marion-Franklin and Canal Winchester.
