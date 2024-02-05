16 mins ago - News
Library system gears up for more rebuilds
A new linear park is not the only makeover planned in the Linden area.
- The neighborhood library at 2223 Cleveland Ave., just a few hundred feet from the proposed Green Line, will soon be completely rebuilt.
Why it matters: This is part of a long-term project by the Columbus Metropolitan Library system to bring "21st century libraries" to the whole region.
Details: The Linden branch will close Feb. 17 and its collection will temporarily move to 1990 Jefferson Ave., next to the Linmoor Education Center.
- A new branch that will more than double in size will open sometime in 2025.
State of play: Thirteen branches have already been renovated, expanded or rebuilt since 2014, spokesperson Ben Zenitsky tells Axios.
- The most recent reopening was in Gahanna last March, featuring a new children's area, School Help Center and larger book collection.
What's next: A rebuilt Reynoldsburg branch will open later this year, Zenitsky says.
- Three other branch reopenings are planned in 2025: Barnett, Marion-Franklin and Canal Winchester.
