Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Source: Columbus Metropolitan Library; Map: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visuals

A new linear park is not the only makeover planned in the Linden area.

The neighborhood library at 2223 Cleveland Ave., just a few hundred feet from the proposed Green Line, will soon be completely rebuilt.

Why it matters: This is part of a long-term project by the Columbus Metropolitan Library system to bring "21st century libraries" to the whole region.

Details: The Linden branch will close Feb. 17 and its collection will temporarily move to 1990 Jefferson Ave., next to the Linmoor Education Center.

A new branch that will more than double in size will open sometime in 2025.

State of play: Thirteen branches have already been renovated, expanded or rebuilt since 2014, spokesperson Ben Zenitsky tells Axios.

The most recent reopening was in Gahanna last March, featuring a new children's area, School Help Center and larger book collection.

What's next: A rebuilt Reynoldsburg branch will open later this year, Zenitsky says.